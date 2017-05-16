UN, Microsoft announce $5 mn partnership on human rights
The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to develop and use technology to help the U.N. rights office "predict, analyze and respond to critical human rights situations" at a time of arbitrary killings, rape, detention without trial and other abuses around the world.
Microsoft says it's contributing USD 5 million over five years to the UN human rights office, which the Geneva-based agency calls a "landmark partnership" that could prod other big private-sector donors to follow suit.
The partnership was quietly begun last year but formally launched on Tuesday.