App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 16, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN, Microsoft announce $5 mn partnership on human rights

The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to develop and use technology to help the U.N. rights office "predict, analyze and respond to critical human rights situations" at a time of arbitrary killings, rape, detention without trial and other abuses around the world.

UN, Microsoft announce $5 mn partnership on human rights

Microsoft says it's contributing USD 5 million over five years to the UN human rights office, which the Geneva-based agency calls a "landmark partnership" that could prod other big private-sector donors to follow suit.

The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to develop and use technology to help the U.N. rights office "predict, analyze and respond to critical human rights situations" at a time of arbitrary killings, rape, detention without trial and other abuses around the world.

The partnership was quietly begun last year but formally launched on Tuesday.

It comes amid uncertainty about the rights office's main funding source: countries and governments. The US, traditionally a major donor, is considering cuts to its funding for UN institutions as part of Trump administration plans to trim the US State Department budget.

tags #Microsoft #United Nations #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.