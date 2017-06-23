App
Jun 23, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN chief seeks $8 billion for South Sudan refugee crisis

The United Nations secretary-general is making a plea for protection of refugees around the world, saying some richer countries haven't been as tolerant as some in Africa.

Antonio Guterres today addressed a UN-backed summit in Uganda that seeks USD 8 billion for nearly a million South Sudanese refugees and the host communities that officials say are near the breaking point.

Guterres has said Uganda last year received three times more refugees from South Sudan than those crossing the central Mediterranean.

He called South Sudan's refugee influx "the biggest exodus of refugees in Africa since the Rwanda genocide" of 1994.

The East African nation now hosts 950,000 people from South Sudan in what has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis. Most have arrived in the past year.

