UK Elections 2017: A walk in the park has turned into a landmine for PM May

Moneycontrol News

Voters in Britain are currently heading to the polling booths, with elections being held to elect 650 MPs to the House of Commons - the lower house of Parliament.

Prime Minister Theresa May had on April 18 called for snap elections, a full three years ahead of schedule, and Parliament ratified the move a day later.

May's decision had surprised many. In public, the Prime Minister said that she wanted a clear mandate before the start of negotiations on Britain's future after it exits the European Union. But those reading between the lines felt that May's overconfidence about her government's popularity and a stumbling opposition had triggered the move to conduct early elections.

The polls seemed to back her confidence. May's Conservative Party initially enjoyed a lead of 20 points over their main rival, the Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour party.

However, as the UK swung into election mode, May's approval ratings started declining. By the month of May, the ruling party's popularity had plunged.

For the first time, polls suggest that there are more people against May's leadership than those in favour of it. May desperately wants public approval of her leadership, given that she rose to the PM's post after David Cameron stepped down and there was no public vote involved.

Now, just a day before the election, the difference between the 'Tories' and the Labour Party is in single digits, indicating that the elections are too close to call.

Sir David Butler, a 92-year-old psephologist who had helped Winston Churchill win his last election in 1951, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) news, "The swing recorded by the opinion polls is the greater than in any previous election."

Here are some of the factors that have triggered the swing:

Corbyn's image makeover

In February, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's approval rating within his own party was just 17 percent, with his left-wing leanings not finding too many fans.

But he has managed to turn the tide since then. The combination of an image makeover, an aggressive campaign and an assertive Labour manifesto appears to have given Corbyn a genuine chance. He has managed to draw huge crowds to his rallies and the Labour Party has also managed to regain ground in Wales, which it had lost to the Tories.

Overconfident Theresa May

The Conservative Party campaign has revolved around the slogan "strong and stable". But May's reluctance to participate in TV debates has worked against her and she doesn't seem to be doing well in the popularity stakes, given that her rallies have also been poorly attended.

Terrorism

The 'What Worries the World' poll conducted by Ipsos MORI found that 32 percent Britons are worried about terrorism, making it their second biggest concern after immigration control (31%).

Three terror attacks since March his year have killed 39 and injured 216 people, with the last two happening in the weeks building up to the election.

The terror attacks are fresh on the minds of the people and have dented May's image as a strong leader. Corbyn criticised May for the police cuts that were made by her government. He also promised to deploy more police on the streets, a tactic that would work when people feel most vulnerable.

Going by popularity that Theresa May and the Conservative Party enjoyed, paired with a weaker Labour Party, re-election was supposed to be a cakewalk for May. Instead, on Friday morning, she will be hoping for a narrow win at best.