UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Will Theresa May continue as PM in June?

Jun 08, 2017 11:09 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Surveys just before polling began suggested that the ruling Conservative Party had widened its lead over its main rival, Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. However, May's popularity has dipped in recent weeks so a win cannot be taken for granted.
Around 47 million people are expected to vote by the end of the day. Voting will end at 2.30am IST, after which an exit poll will be issued.
The first set of results will come in at around 4.30am IST, while the vast majority will be declared between 7.30am IST and 10.30am IST. We should have a clear result by noon India time.
Voters are electing 650 MPs to the House of Commons, which is similar to the Lok Sabha in India.
The elections were originally scheduled for May 2020. But in a shock announcement in April, Prime Minister Theresa May called for snap elections to be held on June 8 this year, a full three years in advance. May said she wanted a clear mandate ahead of negotiations over Britain's future after it leaves the European Union.
The country is still reeling from two major terrorist incidents in the past fortnight - a bombing after a concert in Manchester that killed 22 people, and a van and knife attack in London that claimed eight lives.
Brexit and terrorism are foremost on voters' minds as they choose the leaders who will shape their future.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the UK elections. Britons are voting today in what is a high-stakes general election and we will be with you right from when counting begins until the result is known.