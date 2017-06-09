UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Theresa May's future as PM in doubt after hung Parliament

Live now
Jun 09, 2017 12:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
HUNG PARLIAMENT!
It's official now. There are still a few seats left to be declared, but the Conservatives will not cross the majority mark of 326.
TORIES WILL NOT CROSS 2015 TALLY
We know now that the Conservatives will definitely fall short of their 2015 seat tally of 330. That itself is a major blow for Theresa May.
POSITION AFTER 570/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 270, Labour: 235, SNP: 33, Liberal Democrats: 10
Counting has been completed for 435 out of 650 seats. Labour have won 192, while PM May's Conservatives have won 188.
WHEN WILL THE FINAL RESULT BE KNOWN?
The vast majority of results are expected to be declared between now and 10.30am IST. We should have a clear picture by noon India time
After the early results, BBC has put out a forecast that actually increases the Tory seat count to 322 from 314. Hmm. Here's the full prediction:
CON: 322
LAB: 261
SNP: 32
LD: 13
POSITION AFTER 642/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 312, Labour: 260, SNP: 35, Liberal Democrats: 12
Gus O'Donnell, former cabinet secretary has told the BBC that Theresa May will have to stay as the Prime Minister for now, but the result will make it very difficult for her to negotiate Brexit.
How the results are currently stacked:
The Guardian now reporting that Theresa May will make a statement in three hours from now, at 2.30 pm India time.
MARKET REACTION
Global markets have been mostly indifferent as they are still figuring out the implications of this result. S&P 500 futures is marginally up, Nikkei is positive, Hang Seng, Sensex marginally down. However, UK financial market barometers are showing signs of worry- FTSE futures and GBP/USD are both down about -0.5% each.
Here's a full list of ministers who suffered defeat. Nine in all:
Jane Ellison (Treasury)
Gavin Barwell (DCLG)
Rob Wilson (DCMS)
Ben Gummer (Cabinet Office)
James Wharton (DfID)
Nicola Blackwood (Health)
Simon Kirby (Treasury)
David Mowat (Health)
Edward Timpson (Education)
Clearly not a mandate for the Conservatives.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose sole purpose for creating his party was to get Britain to leave the European Union, is now worried about the future of Brexit:
"Article 50 had been triggered and we were on our way. May has put all this in jeopardy."