you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 09, 2017 12:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Theresa May's future as PM in doubt after hung Parliament

Live updates as Prime Minister Theresa May is under fire to resign after her decision to call for snap elections backfires.

highlights

  • Jun 09, 10:38 AM (IST)

    POSITION AFTER 642/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:

    Conservatives: 312, Labour: 260, SNP: 35, Liberal Democrats: 12

  • Jun 09, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Gus O'Donnell, former cabinet secretary has told the BBC that Theresa May will have to stay as the Prime Minister for now, but the result will make it very difficult for her to negotiate Brexit.

  • Jun 09, 12:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 11:55 AM (IST)

    How the results are currently stacked:

  • Jun 09, 11:29 AM (IST)

    The Guardian now reporting that Theresa May will make a statement in three hours from now, at 2.30 pm India time.

  • Jun 09, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 11:22 AM (IST)

    MARKET REACTION

    Global markets have been mostly indifferent as they are still figuring out the implications of this result. S&P 500 futures is marginally up, Nikkei is positive, Hang Seng, Sensex marginally down. However, UK financial market barometers are showing signs of worry- FTSE futures and GBP/USD are both down about -0.5% each.

  • Jun 09, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Here's a full list of ministers who suffered defeat. Nine in all:

    Jane Ellison (Treasury)
    Gavin Barwell (DCLG)
    Rob Wilson (DCMS)
    Ben Gummer (Cabinet Office)
    James Wharton (DfID)
    Nicola Blackwood (Health)
    Simon Kirby (Treasury)
    David Mowat (Health)
    Edward Timpson (Education)

    Clearly not a mandate for the Conservatives.

  • Jun 09, 11:09 AM (IST)

    UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose sole purpose for creating his party was to get Britain to leave the European Union, is now worried about the future of Brexit:

    "Article 50 had been triggered and we were on our way. May has put all this in jeopardy." 

