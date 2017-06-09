App
Jun 09, 2017 07:03 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Pound dips after exit polls indicate hung parliament

Live updates as Britain votes to decide whether Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party will remain in power.

highlights

  • Jun 09, 06:53 AM (IST)

    EXIT POLLS PREDICTION:

    Conservatives: 314

    Labour: 266

    Scottish National Party: 34

    Liberal Democrats: 14

  • Jun 09, 07:05 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 07:03 AM (IST)

    Theresa May's reputation is on the line here either way. Even if it's a narrow victory, her leadership will be challenged given that she called this election with the idea of strengthening her mandate.

  • Jun 09, 06:55 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 06:52 AM (IST)

    After the early results, BBC has put out a forecast that actually increases the Tory seat count to 322 from 314. Hmm.

  • Jun 09, 06:41 AM (IST)

    Boris Johnson, Tory leader and foreign secretary who was a strong pro-Brexiter, says it's still early days in the count.

  • Jun 09, 06:37 AM (IST)

    Labour widening the gap. It's 50 to 29 now. Not good news at all for Theresa May.

  • Jun 09, 06:32 AM (IST)

    UKIP leader Nigel Farage says Brexit will be in trouble if Jeremy Corbyn wins these elections.

  • Jun 09, 06:29 AM (IST)

    The early results clearly have Labour enthused. Its deputy leader Tom Watson is already talking about knives being out for Theresa May. He thinks a second referendum could be possible.

  • Jun 09, 06:21 AM (IST)

    BBC now reporting that Labour have 30 seats to Conservatives' 20.

