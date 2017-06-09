UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Pound dips after exit polls indicate hung parliament

Live now
Jun 09, 2017 07:03 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
EXIT POLLS PREDICTION:
Conservatives: 314
Labour: 266
Scottish National Party: 34
Liberal Democrats: 14
Theresa May's reputation is on the line here either way. Even if it's a narrow victory, her leadership will be challenged given that she called this election with the idea of strengthening her mandate.
After the early results, BBC has put out a forecast that actually increases the Tory seat count to 322 from 314. Hmm.
Boris Johnson, Tory leader and foreign secretary who was a strong pro-Brexiter, says it's still early days in the count.
Labour widening the gap. It's 50 to 29 now. Not good news at all for Theresa May.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage says Brexit will be in trouble if Jeremy Corbyn wins these elections.
The early results clearly have Labour enthused. Its deputy leader Tom Watson is already talking about knives being out for Theresa May. He thinks a second referendum could be possible.
BBC now reporting that Labour have 30 seats to Conservatives' 20.