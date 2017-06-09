App
Jun 09, 2017 09:56 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: May's party leads, but likely to fall short of majority

Live updates as Britain decides whether Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party will remain in power.

highlights

  • Jun 09, 09:20 AM (IST)

    POSITION AFTER 605/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:

    Conservatives: 290, Labour: 249, SNP: 34, Liberal Democrats: 11

  • Jun 09, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Labour, meanwhile, have crossed the 250 mark. They won 229 seats in the 2015 election. A thumbs-up for Jeremy Corbyn.

  • Jun 09, 09:52 AM (IST)

    Tories now inching closer to the 300 mark. But 326 is what really matters to them.

  • Jun 09, 09:50 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 09:44 AM (IST)

    If the Conservatives need help forming a government, they may seek out the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, which might make some demands on Brexit.

  • Jun 09, 09:42 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 09:39 AM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 09:38 AM (IST)

    TORIES WILL NOT CROSS 2015 TALLY

    We know now that the Conservatives will definitely fall short of their 2015 seat tally of 330. That itself is a major blow for Theresa May.

  • Jun 09, 09:33 AM (IST)

    How will Indian companies be affected by the results? Find out why TCS and Sharda Cropchem will be among those in focus.

  • Jun 09, 09:30 AM (IST)

    The stats tell a story. The Conservatives have lost 25 of the seats they won in 2015, while Labour have only lost three.

