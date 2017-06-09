UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: May's party leads, but likely to fall short of majority

Live now
Jun 09, 2017 09:56 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
TORIES WILL NOT CROSS 2015 TALLY
We know now that the Conservatives will definitely fall short of their 2015 seat tally of 330. That itself is a major blow for Theresa May.
POSITION AFTER 570/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 270, Labour: 235, SNP: 33, Liberal Democrats: 10
Counting has been completed for 435 out of 650 seats. Labour have won 192, while PM May's Conservatives have won 188.
WHEN WILL THE FINAL RESULT BE KNOWN?
The vast majority of results are expected to be declared between now and 10.30am IST. We should have a clear picture by noon India time
After the early results, BBC has put out a forecast that actually increases the Tory seat count to 322 from 314. Hmm. Here's the full prediction:
CON: 322
LAB: 261
SNP: 32
LD: 13
POSITION AFTER 605/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 290, Labour: 249, SNP: 34, Liberal Democrats: 11
Labour, meanwhile, have crossed the 250 mark. They won 229 seats in the 2015 election. A thumbs-up for Jeremy Corbyn.
Tories now inching closer to the 300 mark. But 326 is what really matters to them.
If the Conservatives need help forming a government, they may seek out the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, which might make some demands on Brexit.
How will Indian companies be affected by the results? Find out why TCS and Sharda Cropchem will be among those in focus.
The stats tell a story. The Conservatives have lost 25 of the seats they won in 2015, while Labour have only lost three.