App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 05, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UBS upgrades European banks as ECB tapering approaches

They also said that the recent strengthening in the euro made them more cautious on U.S.-exposed stocks but more positive on domestically exposed companies.

UBS upgrades European banks as ECB tapering approaches

UBS strategists have upgraded European banks to overweight from neutral and cut the more defensive pharma sector to neutral as they expect cyclical sectors to get a boost from the European Central Bank's plans to scale back its bond buying programme.

"We highlighted previously (that) the cyclicals are looking more attractive as they have led EPS momentum but shown slight underperformance vs defensives. What is changing is we now have a potential catalyst in sight with the ECB tapering approaching," they said in a note.

They also said that the recent strengthening in the euro made them more cautious on U.S.-exposed stocks but more positive on domestically exposed companies.

The ECB is expected to announce the end of its 2 trillion euro plus bond-buying scheme later this year, even though concern among policymakers over a strong euro has fuelled expectations the stimulus will not be withdrawn quickly.

UBS said PMIs and earnings momentum in Europe all peaked back in May but believes this is a "mid-cycle pause" and already sees signs of the PMIs and earnings stabilising.

tags #ECB #European Central Bank #UBS #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.