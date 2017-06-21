Jun 21, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as chief executive: Report
Kalanick's exit came under pressure from Uber's investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Kalanick's exit came under pressure from Uber's investors, who were seeking his exit, the paper reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.Uber was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. working hours.