Jun 24, 2017 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime change' in Qatar

The four countries presented a 13-point list of demands to Qatar through mediator Kuwait on Thursday and gave it 10 days to comply.

A top United Arab Emirates (UAE) official says the Arab countries isolating Qatar do not seek to force out the country's leadership but are willing to cut ties with it if it does not agree to their demands.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai on Saturday that his country and its allies, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bahrain, do not want "regime change" in Qatar, but a "behavioral change."

The four countries presented a 13-point list of demands to Qatar through mediator Kuwait on Thursday and gave it 10 days to comply.

Qatar says it is reviewing the ultimatum, which includes demands to shut Al-Jazeera, cut ties with Islamist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, and curb relations with Iran.

