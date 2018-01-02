App
Jan 01, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump's tough message to Pakistan result of Modi's diplomacy: BJP

His remarks came after Trump said Pakistan had given America nothing but lies and deceit and that it had provided a safe haven to terrorists.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today claimed that US President Donald Trump's tough message to Pakistan was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy and also took a dig at the Congress.

"Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan's bluff & signalling resolve to end Pak's deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji. When will you see Pak "drama" instead of targeting Indian army. Are you rushing Aiyers to hug and console Pak over the snub? (sic)," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet.

In an ominous tweet posted today, Trump stated:"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" the US president said in a strongly worded tweet.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif has responded to the tweets saying

"we will respond to president trump's tweet shortly inshallah...will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.."

 

 

The country is reported to have called an emergency meeting between the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, after Trump's first tweet of the year.

