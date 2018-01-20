Trump's one year in White House: The 'covefefe' moments of the 'stable genius'

On this day exactly a year ago, Donald Trump assumed the office of the President of the United States. He has given the world many occasions to scratch their heads in wonder ever since.

From 'covfefe' to 'little rocket man' to 'stable genius', the last one year has been full of online and offline mishmash of ideas by the US President.

Here are some of those whacky moments from the first 12 months of Trump presidency.

January 2017: Fake News

Trump gave an entirely new definition to the term ‘fake news’—the reportage of media coverage he does not like. Even before he assumed office, in a press conference on January 11, Trump refused to allow CNN’s reporter to ask a question as the broadcaster had reported about Russian meddling in the election.

Trump said, “Be quiet. I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news.” Post the session, he wrote on Twitter: “We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on.”

On January 22, Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President defended Sean Spicer, the then White House Press Secretary’s comment that inauguration crowd was bigger than what was widely reported. It was the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period – both in person and around the globe," he said.

Conway said: "Our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to [these claims], but the point remains that...." The phrase 'alternative facts' was widely criticised.

February 2017: A national prayer and Arnold Schwarzenegger

President Trump could not contain himself from uttering something silly on an occasion which is generally considered solemn and sacred. While attending a national prayer breakfast Trump started talking about the dip in ratings of a TV show -- Apprentice -- that he hosted earlier.

Trump said: They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett, the creator of Apprentice] will never, ever bet against Trump again.

He then called on religious leaders to pray. “I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” said Trump.

Schwarzenegger, in a dig at him, asked to swap jobs. “Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I’ll take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” The Terminator star said.

March 2017: Wire tapping

On March 4, Trump made a startling claim that Obama had installed surveillance devices in Trump Tower to eavesdrop on him. He tweeted: Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

The claim was swiftly rejected by FBI chief James Comey who called the tweet by Trump “false”.

April 2017: Little Beautiful babies

April was relatively calm as far as Trump’s anecdotes are concerned. He, nonetheless, tried to rationalise the 59-missile attacks on Syria by saying, “Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.”

"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal, people were shocked to hear what gas it was, that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line. Many, many lines," he added.

May 2017: COVFEFE

The calm of April was perhaps the indication of storm which May brought. Perhaps the most famous tweet, but of course one that was later deleted, Trump wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.



Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed.

— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

The tweet remained online for more than six hours during which the world tried to decipher the cryptic message encoded in the seven letter word. Finally, the world settled on the conclusion that Trump had perhaps mis-spelt the word coverage.

Later, after deleting the tweet, Trump wrote, signalling that he is in with the joke: “Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!”

The incident also inspired Congress Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois to introduce the "Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement" Act or COVFEFE Act that would amend the Presidential Records Act, and require the National Archives to store presidential tweets and other social media interactions.

June 2017: Witch Hunt

Donald Trump appeared in June to confirm he was being probed for firing the FBI chief and described it as a "witch hunt", as he asserted there was no proof of his "collusion with the Russians" even after seven months of investigation.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director (James Comey) by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump said in an early morning tweet.

July 2017: 29 Second handshake

Trump in his short presidency has become famous for awkward meetings with national leaders of the world. From awkward handshake with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to the non-handshake with the German chancellor Angela Merkel to shoving the PM of Montenegro, he has done it all.

The weirdest of them was the 29-seconds handshake between the French president, Emmanuel Macron and Trump on the latter’s visit to Paris on Bastille Day. Trump apparently kept holding Macron’s hand for half-a-minute as their wives looked on.

The month was also marked by Trump talking politics with boys scout group taking jibes at “crooked Hillary Clinton”.

August 2017: Both sides have fire and fury

Post the Charlottesville rally in which a woman was killed and 19 were injured Trump blamed “both sides”—the alt-left and the right wing—for the violence.

Also Read: White supremacists, neo-Nazis and KKK: Meet the US right-wing groups at heart of Charlottesville controversy

"I think there's blame on both sides. If you look at both sides -- I think there's blame on both sides. I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either. And if you reported it accurately, you would say," Trump said in a press conference.

Trump also threatened to meet North Korea with “fire and fury” amid the rising tension along the Korean peninsula. The phrase eventually became the title of an all-tell book.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He (Kim Jong-Un) has been very threatening, beyond a normal statement," he said.

A couple of days later, he said maybe the warning to North Korea “wasn't tough enough”.

September 2017: Little Rocket Man

Trump mocked North Korean dictator by terming him “Little Rocket Man” in a tweet on September 24. “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!” he tweeted.

North Korea's foreign minister had earlier assailed US President Donald Trump at the United Nations, deriding him as a "mentally deranged" leader whose threats had increased the chances of military confrontation.

October 2017: Meeting with the president of the US Virgin Islands

The king of goof-ups Trump visited the US Virgin Islands which had been affected by a spate of hurricanes and said he “met with the President of the Virgin Islands.”

Incidentally, US Virgin Islands is part of the United States of America and he, himself, is the President of the Islands.

Donald Trump’s slip became evident when speaking about the impact of recent hurricanes in the area, said, “And I will tell you, I left Texas, and I left Florida, and I left Louisiana, and I went to Puerto Rico, and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands.”

November 2017: Anti-Muslim videos

Trump at the end of the month posted anti-Muslim videos on Twitter that had originally been posted by a leader of a far-right British party.

Jayda Fransen, a leader of the anti-immigrant Britain First group, posted the videos, saying they showed a group of people who are Muslim beating a teenage boy to death, battering a boy on crutches and destroying a Christian statue. Donald Trump retweeted the videos.

The White House later came out in defence of US President Donald Trump arguing he has been talking about national security issues for long.

December 2017: Sexist slur

In an apparent sexist jibe at a senator, Trump tweeted on December 12, “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

The tweet created a controversy; however, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the characterization of Trump's tweet as sexually suggestive, saying, “there’s no way this is sexist at all. I think only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way.”

January 2018: Stable Genius

Perhaps, Trump would be the first President to have defended himself against the claims of being mentally unfit to hold the office.

In a series of tweets, Trump said, "Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, has said in promoting his new book that Trump is unfit for the presidency.

With three more years to the next presidential election in the US, it is anybody's guess how many more Covfefe moments Trump will present to the world. Makes one wonder if there any space for sanity in the world anymore!