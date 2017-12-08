App
Dec 08, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump's announcement on Jerusalem 'disturbing': Cong

The Congress today said US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was "disturbing" and in conflict with the United Nations' resolutions on Palestine.

PTI
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)

The Congress today said US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was "disturbing" and in conflict with the United Nations' resolutions on Palestine.

In a statement, the Congress urged all parties concerned to resolve the Palestine issue peacefully and expeditiously.

"The announcement of US President on Jerusalem has invited criticism and outrage of the international community. It is in conflict with the UN resolutions on Palestine. The development is disturbing," the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, said.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Congress, the former Union minister said, "The Congress urges upon all parties concerned to resolve the Palestine issue peacefully and expeditiously in accordance with the 1993 Oslo Accord between prime minister Yitzhak Rabin of Israel and PLO Chairman Yasir Arafat."

Sharma said it was the duty of all member states of the United Nations to respect the resolutions on Palestine and to ensure that the status quo on Jerusalem was maintained as per the international consensus embodied in the United Nations Security Council Resolution of August 20, 1980.

Trump, in a major policy address on Wednesday, announced recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The decision was immediately welcomed by Israel, but has resulted in an outrage in the Middle East and opposition from many partners and allies of the US.

Facing global isolation for recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the White House today defended Trump's decision, asserting that it was a reflection of the ground realities and the US was committed to the Middle East peace process.

