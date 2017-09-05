Trump to decide Dreamers' fate: Who are they and what is DACA?

United States President Donald Trump will declare on Tuesday, the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that aims at giving work permits to people who were brought to the US illegally, as children.

What is DACA?

'DACA' is a program created and initiated by the US federal government in 2012 under Barack Obama's administration.

The program allows people who were brought to the US illegally when they were children, temporary right to live in the US. The program also permits them to seek education and work legally in America.

However, the applicants are vetted for any criminal history or for a potential threat to national security. They must be a student or must have completed school or military service, according to one criterion.

Once they pass the vetting process, the action to deport them is deferred for a period of two years. There is also a chance to renew the deferment. They are also eligible for basic facilities and government services including obtaining a driving license, enrolment into a college or getting a work permit.

Who are the Dreamers?

As many as 7.8 lakh people have been approved under the DACA so far. They are known as "Dreamers".

A Dreamer must have been “undocumented” and younger than 31 years of age on June 15, 2012, when the program started and lacking a legal immigration status, to apply.

They must have also arrived in the US before turning 16 years of age and must have lived in the US continuously since at least June 2007.

Large number of Dreamers hail from central and Latin American countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. They mostly live in the states of California, Florida New York and Texas.

The DACA was passed by the Obama administration after the US Congress failed to clear the then named 'Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (Dream) Act'. Hence, they are called Dreamers.

The 'Dream' program would have offered permanent legal residency to those who had arrived illegally as children. The DACA was more of a compromise for the Obama administration.

According to a report by the NY Daily News, 95 percent of the Dreamers are currently in school or are working. Legally, 12 percent have bought homes in the next five years.

What is Donald Trump's stand?

Trump, during the election campaign, had promised to revoke DACA immediately after coming to power. He promised to deport millions of illegal immigrants as a top priority along with his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Trump is now scheduled to announce if he will revoke DACA. Some media reports suggest he could give the US Congress a six-month buffer to find a replacement program.

The President does have the powers to repeal DACA as it was enacted by an executive policy decision by Obama.