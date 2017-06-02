Trump points finger at China over emissions, but China can point three fingers back

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his country's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, claiming that the US had a received a raw deal from the landmark 2015 accord.

"The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example Of Washington entering into an agreement which disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump said that his decision was based on America's economic interests. He said he was open to renegotiating the deal, but experts said the chances of that happening were remote.

Trump said that the "world's leading polluters" have been let off the hook, pointing a finger at China and India.

In reality, China is aware that it emits the maximum amount of greenhouse gas and is taking necessary steps to curb emissions. In order to strengthen the accord, China has joined hands with the European Union.

China is also in the process of shifting to renewable sources of energy. Last year, 36 GW solar power was installed in China with the aim of reducing dependency on coal.

(Graph : As of 2016)

In addition, second on the list of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter is the United States.

Statista

Despite America's efforts to cut coal production and move towards "clean coal" (capturing the coal emissions and storing it instead of letting it out); the US carbon dioxide emissions (metric tonnes per capita) are double that of China's and are 10 times more than India's.

Trump stated that more coal mines will open in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia "and so many others." This might increase emissions in the US where it has dropped in the recent years due to the shale oil boom and growing adoption of natural gas.

Protesting Trump's dismissal of the climate change threat, members of the President's Council - Elon Musk (Founder of Tesla, an energy storage company) and Robert Iger (Chairman of Walt Disney) - have announced their resignations.