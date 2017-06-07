App
Jun 07, 2017 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump nominates Christopher Wray as new FBI Director

Wray is a litigation attorney with law firm King & Spalding in Washington and Atlanta.

Trump nominates Christopher Wray as new FBI Director

United States (US) President Donald Trump today nominated former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director (FBI), hours before a critical testimony by the intelligence agency chief he sacked.

"I will be nominating Christopher A Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump tweeted.

The announcement comes ahead of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on the circumstances that he was fired by Trump and the insight into the Russian investigations.

Wray is a litigation attorney with law firm King & Spalding in Washington and Atlanta.

He previously served as the Assistant Attorney General in charge of Criminal Division of the Justice Department from 2003 to 2005.

