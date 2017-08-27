Trump is the most mentioned personality in hate crime news reports

Shubham Raj

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump is mentioned in more number of news items about hate crimes and bias incidents than any other personality or place in the last two months. Moreover, Donald Trump has always been among the top ten mentions in the news pertaining to hate crimes and bias since February.

A ProPublica project named ‘Documenting Hate’ in partnership with Google News Lab has collected and indexed all media reports from the US appearing on Google News about hate crimes since February 13, 2017. The list shows that keywords associated with the US president—Donald Trump, Trump, Donald J Trump—have appeared more number of times in such news than any other personality.

The US has seen a surge in incidents of hate crimes since Donald Trump took charge at the White House. Most recently, a white supremacist rally was held in Charlottesville with torches and Nazi flags in hand. During the rally, one woman was also killed.

Trump was heavily criticised in the media for his response to the incident where instead of condemning it he had blamed ‘both sides’ for the violence.

Before that, in the first week of August, a mosque in Minnesota was attacked which Trump did not condemn.

According to a report by Council on American-Islamic Relations, between April and June 2017, there were 946 reports of potential bias incidents targeting Muslims, that is, more than 10 incidents per day. The reports further states that 75 percent of the incidents for which triggers were identified, the reason was related to religion or nationality.

The septuagenarian businessman turned president holds a conservative viewpoint and has been facing flak for his policies towards racial and religious minorities. He, soon after assuming the presidency, had enacted a travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The decision was taken to the courts.