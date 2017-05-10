May 10, 2017 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI
Trump delays decision on Paris climate deal
"The president has been meeting with his team for quite a while on this matter and he will not be making an announcement regarding that agreement until after he returns from the G7," said Sean Spicer.
The White House said today that Donald Trump will not decide on future US participation in the Paris climate accord before he returns from a trip to the Middle East and Europe later this month.
"The president has been meeting with his team for quite a while on this matter and he will not be making an announcement regarding that agreement until after he returns from the G7," said Sean Spicer.The meeting, in Sicily, will take place on May 26-27.