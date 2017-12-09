App
Dec 08, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump declares emergency in California over wildfires

Trump ordered the release of federal assistance to bolster the local response to the wildfires in Southern California, the White House said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency in California due to raging wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced thousands from their homes.

In declaring the emergency, Trump ordered the release of federal assistance to bolster the local response to the wildfires in Southern California, the White House said in a statement.

