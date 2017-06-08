App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 08, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go: James Comey

"The President began by saying Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong in speaking with the Russians, but he had to let him go because he had misled the Vice President. He added that he had other concerns about Flynn, which he did not then specify," Comey said in remarks posted on the website of the Senate intelligence committee.

Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go: James Comey

Fired FBI Director James Comey said that President Donald Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and told him to drop an inquiry into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

"The President began by saying Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong in speaking with the Russians, but he had to let him go because he had misled the Vice President. He added that he had other concerns about Flynn, which he did not then specify," Comey said in remarks posted on the website of the Senate intelligence committee.

Comey,56, is scheduled to give his testimony before the committee Thursday. His testimony was publicly released intentionally today by the Senate intelligence committee at Comey's request, a Senate intelligence committee source said.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, dropped the bombshell by his statement which many experts say could be seen as obstruction to justice.

According to Comey, Trump also made a long series of comments about the problem with leaks of classified information.

Comey recounted a January 27 private dinner in the White House Green Room with the president.

"'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,'" Comey quoted Trump as saying.

Comey continued: "I didn't move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence."

Comey states that Trump asked him on several occasions to publicly state that he was not under investigation. But Comey also confirmed in his statement that he told Trump he was not under investigation, as Trump asserted in his letter to Comey explaining his firing.

Comey said that he considered Trump's request on Flynn "very concerning, given the FBI's role as an independent investigative agency" but decided to keep it "very closely held." "The FBI leadership team agreed with me that it was important not to infect the investigative team with the President's request, which we did not intend to abide," Comey wrote. "We also concluded that, given that it was a one-on-one conversation, there was nothing available to corroborate my account.

tags #Donald Trump #James Comey #Mike Flynn #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.