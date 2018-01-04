Trump admin to announce cuts in 'security assistance' for Pakistan

US President Donald Trump's administration has been informing members of Congress that it will announce as soon as Wednesday plans to cut off "security assistance" to Pakistan, congressional aides said on Wednesday, a day after the White House warned Islamabad it would have to do more to maintain US aid.

Aides in two congressional offices said the State Department called on Wednesday to inform them that it would announce on Wednesday or Thursday that aid was being cut off, although it was not clear how much, what type or for how long.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to say whether an announcement was imminent. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The calls to Capitol Hill came a day after Washington accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" on fighting terrorism and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain US aid.