Nov 21, 2017 11:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Truck bomb explosion in north Iraq kills at least 20: Iraqi police

An interior ministry spokesman confirmed that a "violent explosion" took place in a Tuz Khurmatu vegetable market but did not immediately provide casualty figures.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

At least 20 people were killed and 40 wounded when a suicide bomber set off a truck bomb near a crowded marketplace in the northern Iraqi town of Tuz Khurmatu, south of oil city Kirkuk, police and medical sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

An interior ministry spokesman confirmed that a "violent explosion" took place in a Tuz Khurmatu vegetable market but did not immediately provide casualty figures.

 

