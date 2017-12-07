North Korean missile threat forced Singapore Airlines to reroute flights

Singapore Airlines has changed the travel routes of some of their flights travelling over the troubled Korean peninsula. The decision comes after Pyongyang’s continuous missile tests in the Sea of Japan disregarding international opposition.

The world-renowned carrier changed the flying route of its Seoul- Los Angeles flights since last July as a safety precaution against the North Korean missile tests, stated a report in Channel NewsAsia. The move was made as a response to the missile launch by North Korea into the Sea of Japan on 27th July.

"Singapore Airlines is aware of the reports on the sighting of the North Korean missiles and is closely monitoring the situation…currently, our flight routings do not transverse in the vicinity of the missile trajectory as we have taken earlier steps to avoid the northern part of the Sea of Japan…the safety of our passengers and crew are our utmost priority and we will re-route our flights when necessary," a spokesperson from the Singapore Airlines was quoted saying in the report.

While tensions around the world about the possibility of the escalation of conflict in the Korean peninsula is pretty widespread, the ongoing missile tests by the North Korea regime is even more worrying for carriers conducting service across the North Pacific region.

Countries are required to give warnings about their upcoming missile tests as per International agreements. North Korea has consistently failed to follow this norm while conducting its tests. Even the condemnation of this activity that by

The International Civil Aviation Organization in October had condemned the missile tests as it threatened the safety of commercial flights but it had little effect on the North Korean regime.

Several of its missiles have been spotted by commercial aircrafts travelling dangerously close to the missile's trajectory. The most recent incident was when the crew of Cathay Pacific and Korean Air spotted the Hwasong 15 missile launched last week by North Korea. The airlines witnessed the blow-up and disintegration of the missile close to their location.