Toshiba's turbine shipment reaches 2,00,000 MW milestone

Toshiba Group today said its turbine shipment has achieved the milestone of total output capacity of 2,00,000 MW.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) and Toshiba JSW Turbine and Generator Pvt Ltd (Toshiba JSW) today announced reaching the milestone in its power systems business, a company statement said.

"Our highly efficient turbines and generators support us in providing total energy solutions that contribute to the realisation of a low-carbon society and stable electricity supply. Our next target is 3,00,000 MW and beyond," General Manager of Keihin Product Operations said in the statement.

Toshiba manufactured its first turbine in 1927, a 23 kW machine. In 2009, Toshiba integrated the thermal power engineering functions of Toshiba India into Toshiba JSW Turbine and Generator Pvt Ltd.

The company, which then became Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Ltd in January 2014, delivers full EPC solutions for thermal power plants, and is drawing on these comprehensive capabilities to expand its business in India and the surrounding region.

Toshiba JSW shipped the first "Made-in-India" super- critical steam turbine rotor from Chennai in August 2015.