App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 22, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp signals steel merger decision by end Sept: Head of works council

Germany's Thyssenkrupp wants to decide by the end of September whether to pursue a European steel merger with India's Tata Steel.

Thyssenkrupp signals steel merger decision by end Sept: Head of works council

Germany's Thyssenkrupp wants to decide by the end of September whether to pursue a European steel merger with India's Tata Steel, the head of its steel works council said on Thursday.

Guenter Back told reporters that Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff had said the company would decide by the end of the 2016/17 fiscal year whether to proceed, after more than a year of talks that have been complicated by the UK Brexit vote.

"The ghost must be laid to rest," he said.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata are keen to combine their European operations in a 50/50 joint venture to remove overcapacity from the market and cut costs. Thyssenkrupp's operations are mainly in Germany, while Tata's are in Britain and the Netherlands.

A condition of any deal is that Tata finds a solution for its 15 billion-pound (USD 19 billion) UK pension scheme, which is heavily in deficit. It is unclear whether a recent deal to separate the pension from operations is sufficient.

 

tags #Business #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.