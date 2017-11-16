Thousands of scientists have issued a 'second notice' as a warning to humanity

1,700 scientists from around the world had issued a dire “warning to humanity” twenty-five years ago. They said humans have been issued a warning and said that humans had pushed Earth’s ecosystems to their breaking point and were well on the way to ruining the planet.

The letter listed environmental impacts like they biblical plagues- stratospheric ozone depletion, air and water pollution.

Unfortunately, everything else on the list had only got worse since 1992.

Now, almost ten times as many scientists- 15,364 to be precise - have come together to give us a “second notice”.

Broadly the experts have talked about two big trends that are actually scary.

The first happens to be climate change, more pronounced by the greenhouse gases that we are emitting every day. The way of farming, burning of fossil fuels and deforestation among other things.

The second fear is of mass extinction, that is making a lot of today’s life forms being wiped out rapidly.

The root cause, as explained by the scientists, is that there are too many of us and that our consumption is out of control.

However, the silver lining is that we have successfully managed to plug the holes in the ozone layer by phasing out the chemicals that were causing it.

The Alliance of World Scientists is asking policymakers to push hard especially on certain fronts such as fertility control, wastage of food, praising nature, building environmentally conscious economies, creating more nature reserves, preserving ecosystems, prevent extinction and adopting green technologies.

The paper, however, did not specify the exact outcome - or a doomsday-like scenario that would come out if we did not follow these measures.

A separate paper published in the journal Nature pointed out that the method scientists had pointed out in the article was a more accurate way to measure global warming than the one we currently use.

And unfortunately, they said that we have less than time than thought during the Paris Climate agreement to achieve our environmental targets.

The report concluded by saying: “Success in this global endeavour will require a great reduction in violence and war. Resources now devoted to the preparation and conduct of war—amounting to over $1 trillion annually—will be badly needed in the new tasks and should be diverted to the new challenges.”