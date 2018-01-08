App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 08, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Those behind Bhima-Koregaon attacks should come forward: Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at a function in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the Sena chief said that some "invisible hands" had a role in playing caste politics in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said those who were involved in attacks against Dalits at Bhima-Koregaon should show courage and come forward.

Speaking at a function in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the Sena chief said that some "invisible hands" had a role in playing caste politics in the state.

"The Shiv Sena will not tolerate such people and their tricks of playing the caste card in the state. Those behind the attacks at Bhima Koregaon should show courage and come forward," Thackeray said.

The attack on Dalits at Bhima Koregaon on January 1 led to a statewide bandh on January 3 which turned violent at several places leading to large-scale vandalism of public property.

related news

Attacking the BJP, Thackeray said that the Sena would oppose projects like the Jaitapur nuclear power plant and the mega oil refinery in Nanar, both in Konkan's Ratnagiri district.

He claimed that the 'Make in India' initiative would have a devastating impact on Konkan.

"Konkan chi raakh honaar asun Gujaratla vikasaachi rangoli kadhnaar aahet (While Konkan will be reduced to ashes, Gujarat will prosper)," Thackeray said.

He claimed that projects like the International Financial Services Centre and the bullet train were heading to Gujarat while projects which damage ecology such as nuclear plants and refineries were coming to the Konkan.

"While Israel is known in the world for transforming deserts into green belts, our dream of development is damaging the existing beauty. We will be known in the world for transforming natural beauty into deserts," he said.

tags #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.