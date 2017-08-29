App
Aug 29, 2017 03:31 PM IST

This supermarket kept its shelves empty for a good cause

This grocery supermarket cleared off its Greek olives, Spanish tomatoes and frozen goods from the shelves to drive home an important point about diversity

Moneycontrol News 

For most of us, an average trip to the supermarket is something we do not apply much thought to.

However, this supermarket could possibly get us thinking on a few things.

Edeka, which is one of Germany’s biggest supermarkets, got people thinking through an experiment.

The supermarket cleared off most things from the shelves and all the food was replaced with messages saying “this shelf is pretty boring without diversity”.

The experiment asked a basic question: At any supermarket, do we think about where the products come from?

During the experiment, visitors could only buy products that were made in Germany - and hence they were made to realise how essential ‘diversity’ is, even at a grocery store.

Immigration has become a hotly debated topic in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed entry of over a million refugees into the country. Merkel's move has been protested politically and several groups across the country.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “In our stores, we sell numerous foods which are produced in the various regions of Germany. But only together with products from other countries is it possible to create the unique variety, that our consumers value. We are pleased that our campaign caused so many positive reactions."

The campaigners invited mixed reactions from the German politicians, with one Marcus Pretzell, from an anti-immigrant group Alternative for Germany, saying: "Why exactly should it be wise? Is it not rather completely mad?”

However, a senior politician from Angela Merkel’s political party has called it a "wise move".

Messages like, “Our range now knows borders,” and, “We will be poorer without diversity,” were left around the supermarkets by visitors who appreciated the move.

