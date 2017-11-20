App
Nov 20, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how much the world's second youngest billionaire was fined for drunk driving

Andresen, who is the heiress to the Norwegian firm Ferd, was found drunk while driving by the police near Hafjell a few months back

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The world’s second youngest billionaire has been handed a fine of approximately Rs 20 lakh for driving under the influence of alcohol. Besides the fine, Katharina Andresen has also been sentenced to 18 days of imprisonment along with a ban on driving for 13 months.

As per a report in the Norwegian media outlet Hegnar, Andresen, who is the heiress to the Norwegian firm Ferd, was found drunk while driving by the police near Hafjell a few months back. The 22-year-old, who as per Forbes, owns a fortune of approximately Rs 8000 crore was reportedly  found with a blood alcohol content that was three times above the legal limit.

However, Andresen should consider herself lucky as she could have paid a larger amount as fine. As per the Norwegian law, the penalties are based on the income of the offender. While most are handed a fine that is 150 percent of their monthly income, in some cases judges have fined wealthy people based on their overall wealth.

This, in turn, could have led to a fine of up to Rs 32 crore. But even though she holds 42 percent share in her family firm, Andresen doesn’t have any fixed income. This ultimately saved her from spending a fortune as fine.

Speaking of the incident, Andresen said that she had thought that her alcohol level was within the legal limit before driving.

While the fine handed to her does grab eyeballs, there have been higher amounts of fines that have been handed to other individuals in the Scandinavian country. In 2004 another woman was fined, as reported by Daily Mail, approximately Rs 34 lakh for driving under the influence of alcohol.

