This country is now the first in the world to legalise equal pay for men and women

Iceland has become the first country on the planet to legalise equal pay to all irrespective of gender. The Nordic nation achieved this feat after a new law made it illegal to pay men more than women.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, the new legislation that came in to force on Monday makes it mandatory for organisations operating in the country to follow equal pay policy. As per the new rules, all private companies and government agencies that employ not less than 25 people will have to obtain certification from the government for their equal pay policies. Any organisation that fails to do so will face action including the levying of fines.

"It's a mechanism to ensure women and men are being paid equally… the legislation is basically a mechanism that companies and organisations ... evaluate every job that's being done, and then they get a certification after they confirm the process if they are paying men and women equally,” Dagny Osk Aradottir Pind, a board member of the Icelandic Women's Rights Association was quoted saying in the report adding that the country had laws that proposed equal pay irrespective of gender for decades but had failed to be effective.

The new legislation puts the small island nation with a population of less than 3.5 lakh back into global spotlight. The Nordic nation has grabbed headlines for its progressive people-oriented policies in the past, including rights of sexual minorities. It is also one of the happiest countries in the world as per an OECD Better Life Index.

The country has also been consistently topping the global gender gap report since its publication began in the last decade.

While World Economic Forum reports indicate that it will take at least 170 years to eradicate the gender wage gap across the globe, Iceland is planning to close the gap by 2020.