Jun 09, 2017 04:47 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Theresa May set to stake claim to form government

Live updates as Prime Minister Theresa May is under fire to resign after her decision to call for snap elections backfires.

highlights

  • Jun 09, 12:39 PM (IST)

    POSITION AFTER 649/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:

    Conservatives: 318, Labour: 261, SNP: 35, Liberal Democrats: 12, DUP: 1

  • Jun 09, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats asks Theresa May to step-down and says that LibDems will not support the Tories.

    He says, "I am enormously grateful to all of you. The future of our country is less uncertain than it was when Theresa May called for elections a month and a half ago. Nick Clegg is a giant of British politics. Our party paid a political price by joining that coalition. History will be kind to Nick. She (Theresa May) took each and everyone for granted. She put future of our country at risk. She should be ashamed. She has brought weakness and uncertainty. Mandate Theresa May sought has been rejected by the British people."

  • Jun 09, 04:30 PM (IST)

    The Guardian's Heather Stewart is reporting that former education secretary Nicky Morgan has called on Conservatives Party members to look for new leadership in the long run.

    She said that it is right for the prime minister to continue and try to form the government. But she should take responsibility for the party's disastrous campaign.

  • Jun 09, 04:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 04:14 PM (IST)

    List of Indian-origin MPs who have won or retained their seats:

    Alok Sharma, Conservative Party, Reading West

    Keith Vaz, Labour Party, Leicester East

    Lisa Nandy,  Labour Party, Wigan

    Preet Kaur Gill, Labour Party, Birmingham Edgbaston

    Priti Patel, Conservative Party, Witham

    Rishi Sunak, Conservative Party, Richmond

    Seema Malhotra, Labour Party, Feltham & Heston

    Shailesh Vara, Conservative Party, Cambridgeshire North West

    Suella Fernandes, Conservative Party, Farahem

    Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour Party, Slough

    Valerie Vaz, Labour Party, Walsall South

    Virendra Sharma, Labour Party, Ealing Southall

  • Jun 09, 03:57 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 03:51 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 03:47 PM (IST)

    John Swinney, deputy first minister of Scotland and a former SNP leader, has said that Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will have to hold off a second independence vote after the party faced losses.

  • Jun 09, 03:38 PM (IST)
  • Jun 09, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Paul Nuttall, leader of UKIP has resigned after his party failed to win a single seat. He says, "UKIP has been a victim of its own success. UKIP is now more relevant than it ever has".

