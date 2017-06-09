UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Theresa May set to stake claim to form government

Live now
Jun 09, 2017 04:47 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
HUNG PARLIAMENT!
It's official now. There are still a few seats left to be declared, but the Conservatives will not cross the majority mark of 326.
TORIES WILL NOT CROSS 2015 TALLY
We know now that the Conservatives will definitely fall short of their 2015 seat tally of 330. That itself is a major blow for Theresa May.
POSITION AFTER 570/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 270, Labour: 235, SNP: 33, Liberal Democrats: 10
Counting has been completed for 435 out of 650 seats. Labour have won 192, while PM May's Conservatives have won 188.
WHEN WILL THE FINAL RESULT BE KNOWN?
The vast majority of results are expected to be declared between now and 10.30am IST. We should have a clear picture by noon India time
After the early results, BBC has put out a forecast that actually increases the Tory seat count to 322 from 314. Hmm. Here's the full prediction:
CON: 322
LAB: 261
SNP: 32
LD: 13
POSITION AFTER 649/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 318, Labour: 261, SNP: 35, Liberal Democrats: 12, DUP: 1
Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats asks Theresa May to step-down and says that LibDems will not support the Tories.
He says, "I am enormously grateful to all of you. The future of our country is less uncertain than it was when Theresa May called for elections a month and a half ago. Nick Clegg is a giant of British politics. Our party paid a political price by joining that coalition. History will be kind to Nick. She (Theresa May) took each and everyone for granted. She put future of our country at risk. She should be ashamed. She has brought weakness and uncertainty. Mandate Theresa May sought has been rejected by the British people."
The Guardian's Heather Stewart is reporting that former education secretary Nicky Morgan has called on Conservatives Party members to look for new leadership in the long run.
She said that it is right for the prime minister to continue and try to form the government. But she should take responsibility for the party's disastrous campaign.
List of Indian-origin MPs who have won or retained their seats:
Alok Sharma, Conservative Party, Reading West
Keith Vaz, Labour Party, Leicester East
Lisa Nandy, Labour Party, Wigan
Preet Kaur Gill, Labour Party, Birmingham Edgbaston
Priti Patel, Conservative Party, Witham
Rishi Sunak, Conservative Party, Richmond
Seema Malhotra, Labour Party, Feltham & Heston
Shailesh Vara, Conservative Party, Cambridgeshire North West
Suella Fernandes, Conservative Party, Farahem
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour Party, Slough
Valerie Vaz, Labour Party, Walsall South
Virendra Sharma, Labour Party, Ealing Southall
John Swinney, deputy first minister of Scotland and a former SNP leader, has said that Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will have to hold off a second independence vote after the party faced losses.
Paul Nuttall, leader of UKIP has resigned after his party failed to win a single seat. He says, "UKIP has been a victim of its own success. UKIP is now more relevant than it ever has".