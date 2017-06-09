UK Election Results 2017 LIVE: Theresa May set to form the government

Live now
Jun 09, 2017
HUNG PARLIAMENT!
It's official now. There are still a few seats left to be declared, but the Conservatives will not cross the majority mark of 326.
TORIES WILL NOT CROSS 2015 TALLY
We know now that the Conservatives will definitely fall short of their 2015 seat tally of 330. That itself is a major blow for Theresa May.
POSITION AFTER 570/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 270, Labour: 235, SNP: 33, Liberal Democrats: 10
Counting has been completed for 435 out of 650 seats. Labour have won 192, while PM May's Conservatives have won 188.
WHEN WILL THE FINAL RESULT BE KNOWN?
The vast majority of results are expected to be declared between now and 10.30am IST. We should have a clear picture by noon India time
After the early results, BBC has put out a forecast that actually increases the Tory seat count to 322 from 314. Hmm. Here's the full prediction:
CON: 322
LAB: 261
SNP: 32
LD: 13
POSITION AFTER 649/650 RESULTS ANNOUNCED:
Conservatives: 318, Labour: 261, SNP: 35, Liberal Democrats: 12, DUP: 1
Donald Tusk, president of the European Council has congratulated Theresa May on forming the government and asked her to start the Brexit negotiations.
Tanmanjeet 'Tan' Singh Dhesi is now the first from the Gursikh community to become a UK MP
The Guardian is reporting that Scottish first minister and leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon has signaled that she may drop plans for the second Scottish independence referendum. She also admitted that the issue was a key factor in SNP’s shocking loss of 21 seats.
Full transcript of Theresa May's speech:
"I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen, and I will now form a government – a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.
This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union. It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London – cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it. And giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe.
The Government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do, so that we fulfil the promise of Brexit together and - over the next five years - build a country in which no one and no community is left behind. A country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared right across this United Kingdom.
What the country needs more than ever is certainty, and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election, it is clear that only the Conservative & Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons. As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular.
Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.
This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country – securing a new partnership with the EU which guarantees our long term prosperity. That’s what people voted for last June. That’s what we will deliver. Now let’s get to work."
Transcript Courtesy: The Guardian
Theresa May addresses the country and vows to stay on as the Prime Minister.
She says, "I will now form the government". She says that her government will guide the country through the Brexit talks and that it will work to keep the nation "safe and secure".