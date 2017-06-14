Jun 14, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: PTI
Theresa May says Brexit talks 'on course' and will begin next week
British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the timetable for Brexit remained "on course" and talks would begin next week.Speaking at a press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, May said that despite her ongoing negotiations to form a government "the timetable for the Brexit negotiations remains on course and will begin next week.