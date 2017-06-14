App
Theresa May says Brexit talks 'on course' and will begin next week

Speaking at a press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, May said that despite her ongoing negotiations to form a government "the timetable for the Brexit negotiations remains on course and will begin next week.

