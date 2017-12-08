Theresa May, Jean-Claude Juncker 'likely' to hold Brexit talks today: EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set for a possible meeting with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels early today in a bid to seal a Brexit divorce deal, the EU said.

EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Twitter that they were "likely to meet this morning at 7:00 AM (0600 GMT) in the Berlaymont", the organisation's headquarters.

There would be a "probable" press conference between 0630 and 0700 GMT, she said, adding that "definitive confirmation" of the meeting would come in the next hour and a half.

EU President Donald Tusk had triggered fevered speculation yesterday about a deal when he announced that he would make a press statement on the Brexit talks at 0650 GMT today.

The frenetic talks come ahead of a Sunday deadline for Britain to finalise its divorce terms from the European Union so they can be approved by member states in time for an EU leaders' summit on December 14-15.

If so, the EU would then open long-anticipated talks on a future trade deal and a transition period with Britain.

Talks between May and Juncker in Brussels on Monday broke up without a deal after the pro-British DUP party in Northern Ireland that props up the British leader's government objected to a clause in the draft agreement about future arrangements for the Irish border.