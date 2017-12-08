App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 08, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Theresa May, Jean-Claude Juncker 'likely' to hold Brexit talks today: EU

EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Twitter that they were "likely to meet this morning at 7:00 AM (0600 GMT) in the Berlaymont", the organisation's headquarters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set for a possible meeting with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels early today in a bid to seal a Brexit divorce deal, the EU said.

EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Twitter that they were "likely to meet this morning at 7:00 AM (0600 GMT) in the Berlaymont", the organisation's headquarters.

There would be a "probable" press conference between 0630 and 0700 GMT, she said, adding that "definitive confirmation" of the meeting would come in the next hour and a half.

EU President Donald Tusk had triggered fevered speculation yesterday about a deal when he announced that he would make a press statement on the Brexit talks at 0650 GMT today.

The frenetic talks come ahead of a Sunday deadline for Britain to finalise its divorce terms from the European Union so they can be approved by member states in time for an EU leaders' summit on December 14-15.

If so, the EU would then open long-anticipated talks on a future trade deal and a transition period with Britain.

Talks between May and Juncker in Brussels on Monday broke up without a deal after the pro-British DUP party in Northern Ireland that props up the British leader's government objected to a clause in the draft agreement about future arrangements for the Irish border.

tags #Brexit #Jean-Claude Juncker #Theresa May #World News

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.