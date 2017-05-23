App
May 23, 2017
May 23, 2017 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Theresa May condemns 'appalling terrorist attack' in Manchester

British Prime Minister Theresa May today condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 19 people and injured more than 50.

British Prime Minister Theresa May today condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 19 people and injured more than 50.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," May said in a statement.

