May 23, 2017 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI
Theresa May condemns 'appalling terrorist attack' in Manchester
British Prime Minister Theresa May today condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 19 people and injured more than 50."We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," May said in a statement.