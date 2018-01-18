The perfect job does exist! British retailer lists vacancy for tasting chicken nuggets

Every career counselor suggests that one should pick a job which is based on one’s taste. Well, you do not need to be disappointed.

A British retailer has put a job advertisement seeking a candidate to become its “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur”.

B&M, a Liverpool-based discount retailer which sells everything from food to furniture, has asked the suitable candidates to apply for the job. The job requires the applicants to taste its chicken nuggets and provide feedback.

“We are offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range,” the company said. B&M is going to launch a brand new fresh and frozen food range next month in a selection of stores nationwide. The job is part of the launch.

The company lists certain relevant experiences which include, “getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald's and keeping them all for yourself, being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake, going to an event or party because there is free food. The list is not exhaustive, though.

“The successful individual will receive GBP 25 vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range,” the company said.

The only downside, apart from low 'salary', is that the job is listed as temporary and is located in Merseyside. But still, if you think it is your dream job, the company asks you to upload a paragraph on why you think you deserve the opportunity and what relevant experiences you have.