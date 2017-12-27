The mystic who predicted Indira Gandhi's death and 9/11 attack said this about 2018

Baba Vanga, the blind mystic from Bulgaria has fascinated many across the globe with her predictions. Now, two predictions for the upcoming year claimed to be made by the now deceased women are making headlines.

The Bulgarian, according to various reports, has allegedly predicted that in 2018, China will overtake the US to become the next superpower and that a new form of energy will be discovered on Venus. The predictions gain significance as Vanga, who is called by many as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, is credited for predicting several events including the September 11 attacks, the rise of ISIS and the assassination of Indira Gandhi among others.

While the fact that China is emerging to be the next superpower is undeniable, the prediction that it will overtake the US in 2018 seems farfetched.

Though China is growing fast and as per a Forbes report constitutes over 15 percent of the global economy, it is still behind the slowing US economy which it is expected to overtake only in the next decade.

Even more unbelievable is the claim that a new energy source will be found on planet Venus. There are no plans to launch any missions to the planet in the near future. The only manmade probe that could come anywhere near the planet i.e. Parker Solar Probe - that will be launched next year - will not land or study the planet.

However, logic has not deterred followers of Vanga from believing that the predictions are bound to become reality. The blind woman is said to have had hundreds of followers and many dignitaries including the Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev who reportedly met her in person. Though she passed away in 1996, many claim that she had made predictions about various events that will occur as late as the 51century. It is also believed that she had predicted the colonisation of Mars and that Earth will become unlivable by 24century.