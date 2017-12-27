App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 26, 2017 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The mystic who predicted Indira Gandhi's death and 9/11 attack said this about 2018

Vanga, who is called by many as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, is credited for predicting several events including the September 11 attacks, the rise of ISIS and the assassination of Indira Gandhi among others

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Baba Vanga, the blind mystic from Bulgaria has fascinated many across the globe with her predictions. Now, two predictions for the upcoming year claimed to be made by the now deceased women are making headlines.

The Bulgarian, according to various reports, has allegedly predicted that in 2018, China will overtake the US to become the next superpower and that a new form of energy will be discovered on Venus. The predictions gain significance as Vanga, who is called by many as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, is credited for predicting several events including the September 11 attacks, the rise of ISIS and the assassination of Indira Gandhi among others.

While the fact that China is emerging to be the next superpower is undeniable, the prediction that it will overtake the US in 2018 seems farfetched.

Though China is growing fast and as per a Forbes report constitutes over 15 percent of the global economy, it is still behind the slowing US economy which it is expected to overtake only in the next decade.

related news

Even more unbelievable is the claim that a new energy source will be found on planet Venus. There are no plans to launch any missions to the planet in the near future. The only manmade probe that could come anywhere near the planet i.e. Parker Solar Probe - that will be launched next year - will not land or study the planet.

However, logic has not deterred followers of Vanga from believing that the predictions are bound to become reality. The blind woman is said to have had hundreds of followers and many dignitaries including the Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev who reportedly met her in person. Though she passed away in 1996, many claim that she had made predictions about various events that will occur as late as the 51st century. It is also believed that she had predicted the colonisation of Mars and that Earth will become unlivable by 24th century.

tags #China #USA #Venus #world

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.