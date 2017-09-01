The end is near: Nobel Prize winners list the ways the world could end

Moneycontrol News

Fifty of the smartest people in the world, all Nobel Laureates in their respective field, have listed some of the possible reasons the world, as we see it, could end.

The most popular reason on which more than one-third of laureates agreed upon was overpopulation. The total population of the world already touched 7.5 billion in April 2017. The United Nations expects it to reach a whopping 11.18 billion in 2100. Add to it the depleting natural resources, and you have the perfect recipe for our end.

The fear of annihilation of the human race from a devastating nuclear war is the second most popular reason. With at least nine countries already having developed nuclear capabilities, an estimated 16,300 warheads are currently present on earth (Source: SIPRI, 2014). Any war in which any one of the nuclear weapons is fired can lead to the world's destruction.

Among other threats to our survival, as listed by the scholars, include infectious diseases and drug resistant bugs. Inequality and selfishness were other unexpected reasons to feature in the list.

Facebook and Artificial Intelligence was also named as probable causes by the Nobel laureates. Lastly, US president Donald Trump also figured as one of the reasons for our extinction.

Interestingly, only one of the fifty scholars thought that humans still have a chance of survival.