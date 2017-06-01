The #covfefe conundrum: Donald Trump does it again!

Moneycontrol News

Once again, Twitteratis are having a gala time trolling US President Donald Trump over a tweet.

Trump, who is known for multiple faux pas in the past on Twitter, posted on May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” most probably misspelling the word ‘coverage’. The tweet was not deleted for more than 6 hours.



that was the moment Trump became prsiduvhirw pic.twitter.com/fKVPPNVFH0

— Anthony Brian Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) May 31, 2017

Inevitably, the twitter-space erupted to troll President Trump and tried to define the meaning of word #Covfefe.

It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017

His tweet waswhen US comedian Kristina Wong tried to decipher his tweet. She tweeted a picture which said, in Russian #Covfefe translates into 'I resign'.

Even Merriam-Webster dictionary regretted its decision to check Twitter and posted "Wakes up. Checks Twitter....Uh....Lookups fo.....Regrets Checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.

Wakes up.

People flocked the Urban Dictionary, a crowdsourced online dictionary of slang words and phrases, to define this word.



Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Taking a dig at himself, Trump later deleted the tweet and posted "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"