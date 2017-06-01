The #covfefe conundrum: Donald Trump does it again!
Trump, who is known for multiple faux pas in the past on Twitter, posted on May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” most probably misspelling the word ‘coverage’.
Once again, Twitteratis are having a gala time trolling US President Donald Trump over a tweet.
Inevitably, the twitter-space erupted to troll President Trump and tried to define the meaning of word #Covfefe.
that was the moment Trump became prsiduvhirw pic.twitter.com/fKVPPNVFH0
— Anthony Brian Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) May 31, 2017
It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017
His tweet was not lost in translation when US comedian Kristina Wong tried to decipher his tweet. She tweeted a picture which said, in Russian #Covfefe translates into 'I resign'.
This is #covfefe translated from Russian. pic.twitter.com/1Im7ZzLO0Y
— Kristina Wong (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017
Even Merriam-Webster dictionary regretted its decision to check Twitter and posted "Wakes up. Checks Twitter....Uh....Lookups fo.....Regrets Checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.Wakes up.
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh...
.
.
.
Lookups fo...
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
People flocked the Urban Dictionary, a crowdsourced online dictionary of slang words and phrases, to define this word.
Taking a dig at himself, Trump later deleted the tweet and posted "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017