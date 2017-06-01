App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 01, 2017 12:53 PM IST |

The #covfefe conundrum: Donald Trump does it again!

Trump, who is known for multiple faux pas in the past on Twitter, posted on May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” most probably misspelling the word ‘coverage’.

The #covfefe conundrum: Donald Trump does it again!

Shubham Raj

Moneycontrol News

Once again, Twitteratis are having a gala time trolling US President Donald Trump over a tweet.

Trump, who is known for multiple faux pas in the past on Twitter, posted on May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” most probably misspelling the word ‘coverage’. The tweet was not deleted for more than 6 hours.

DBKZYlIVYAAfE_m (1)

Inevitably, the twitter-space erupted to troll President Trump and tried to define the meaning of word #Covfefe.


His tweet was not lost in translation when US comedian Kristina Wong tried to decipher his tweet. She tweeted a picture which said, in Russian #Covfefe translates into 'I resign'.

Even Merriam-Webster dictionary regretted its decision to check Twitter and posted "Wakes up. Checks Twitter....Uh....Lookups fo.....Regrets Checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.

Wakes up.

People flocked the Urban Dictionary, a crowdsourced online dictionary of slang words and phrases, to define this word.

Trump1

 

Trump2

Trump3

Trump4

Taking a dig at himself, Trump later deleted the tweet and posted "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"

tags #Donald Trump #USA #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.