The country where more than half of new car sales are electric or hybrid

More than half of the cars sold in 2017 in Norway were non-polluting electric or hybrid vehicles, data provided by an independent market tracking body shows.

The European country sold a total of 158,650 cars in 2017 of which 33,080 were zero-emission cars, one-fifth of the total sales, Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said. In 2017, hybrid cars had 31.3 percent market share which amounts to 49,736 units, up from 24.5 percent in 2016.

Overall, 52 percent passenger cars sold in Norway were either electric or hybrid.

The country also imported 8,558 zero-emission passenger cars in 2017 - 62 percent more than the previous year. Overall, of the 2.7 million cars on its roads, 150,000 cars or five percent are pure electric.

"If the growth in sales of new zero-emission cars becomes the same as we think, that means that the proportion of new registered zero-emission cars in 2018 will amount to an estimated 25 percent of the total sales of new passenger cars," forecasted Øyvind Solberg Thorsen, Director, OFV.

The high share of non-polluting vehicles re-affirms Norway’s lead in the green transportation market. No country comes close to the Scandinavian country in terms of share of non-polluting cars.

The sale of diesel cars continues to fall. From a high share of 64 percent in 2012, only 23.1 percent of all newly registered passenger cars in 2017 in Norway had diesel engines.

The main reason for people opting greener cars over the polluting ones is the governmental push. According to the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), a body of the European Commission, the Norwegian government gives several incentives to the buyers of electric vehicles, which include zero taxes on purchase or import, urban and highway toll exemptions, free parking, bus lane use among others.

Besides, the number of car charging stations in the country has also shot up recently. In 2017, there were 7,947 normal power charging positions and 1,669 high power charging positions. Comparatively, in 2010, there were just about 2,800 charging positions, overall.

The Norwegian government has pledged that by 2025, every new car sold in the country would be electric. Incidentally, Norway is the biggest oil producer in western Europe.