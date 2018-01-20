The big immigration crackdown: A recap of Trump's policies from this past year

A small group of demonstrators block traffic to demand action by the federal government on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in downtown San Diego, California. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump's immigration policy has been in focus since his presidential election campaign in 2016. It was one of his biggest selling points to an American populace that was getting increasingly agitated by the day because of foreigners coming and building their lives in America.

And true to his word, President Trump and his administration, in the year gone by, have made sure that their foreign policy is openly directed at reducing immigration into the United States.

The travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries and recalling the Dreamers programme are some of the controversial decisions made by the administration over the past year. The most controversial proposal, however, is the building of a wall along the Mexico border to stop people from illegally crossing over.

So as the President completes one year in office, we take a quick look at the current status of some of his administration's key immigration policies to know where they stand.

Dreamers programme

The Dreamers programme or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, giving them the right to citizenship.

Passed in 2012, the law was passed to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children along with their parents.

President Trump made the decision to repeal DACA in September last year. However, it is still in effect after a US district judge said that until an official decision has been made, the government should continue taking applications for renewals under the programme.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has appealed against this ruling, and has asked the Supreme Court to make a judgment.

Travel ban has been amended thrice, now includes North Korea

The third version of the travel ban is now in force and it bans people who are citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Vietnam. Six of these countries have a Muslim-majority population.

The original order, passed in January 2017, included seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya. Iraq was removed from the list in the second executive order on the travel ban.

Regulations on H-1B visas uncertain

The Trump administration has reportedly made plans to deny extension of H-1B visas for those awaiting green cards. This move will affect workers in the information technology sector, majority of whom are Indians.

Some US lawmakers have opposed this move. These changes are a part of Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" programme.

What about spouses of H-1B visa holders?

The proposed changes to H-1B visa regulations could deprive H-1B holders' spouses from working in the US. In 2015, Obama had passed a law permitting those dependent on H-1B visa holders to work in the US.

Trump still keen on the Mexico wall

Trump has denied changing his views on building a wall along the US-Mexico border. This was a contradiction to comments by his Chief of Staff John Kelly, who said that the US President's stance on the border wall has changed.



The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water.....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

In a recent tweet, Trump reiterated that he expects Mexico to fund construction of the wall. Mexico has refused to pay for the wall.