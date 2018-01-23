App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 23, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC

The Bank of Japan holds monetary policy steady

In a statement released following the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the BOJ said it would keep the deposit rate unchanged at negative 0.1 percent and the 10-year yield target around 0 percent.

CNBC

The Bank of Japan announced Tuesday it was keeping its monetary policy steady, a move that was in line with market expectations.

In a statement released following the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the BOJ said it would keep the deposit rate unchanged at negative 0.1 percent and the 10-year yield target around 0 percent.

The central bank earlier this month announced it was slightly reducing its purchases of long-dated Japanese government bonds, which led to speculation that the institution would be the latest to follow in the footsteps of global central banks in tightening policy.

But with inflation still "well below" a 2 percent target, normalization remained a premature suggestion for the BOJ, Kohei Iwahara, an economist at Natixis Japan Securities, wrote in a note ahead of the central bank's Tuesday announcement.

related news

"Any hint to normalize could strengthen the yen further, increasing challenges of the BOJ to meet the inflation target," Iwahara added.

Japan's core consumer price index — which does not take into account fresh food prices — increased 0.9 percent on year in November, the 11th consecutive month a rise was recorded.

The metric is forecast to grow by the same level in December, according to a Reuters poll. December data is scheduled to be released on Friday.

When both food and energy prices are excluded, however, consumer prices rose just 0.3 percent in November.

Given those figures, "it's very hard to believe [the] BOJ will send any signal that they will change the policy anytime soon," Kazuo Momma, executive economist at Mizuho Research Institute told CNBC's "The Rundown."

tags #Bank of Japan #BOJ #monetary policy #World News

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.