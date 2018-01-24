Thailand hosted 1.4 million Indian tourists in 2017

Thailand welcomed over 35.3 million international visitors in 2017, of which 1.4 million were Indians making the country fifth largest source market for the South Asian country.

In 2017, over 1.4 million Indians travelled to Thailand which is over an 18 percent increase from last year, a release issued here has said.

India ranks among the top five in terms of visitors to Thailand after China, Malaysia, Korea and Laos.

"This year we will focus on promoting women, family and first-time travellers for the Indian market," Tourism Authority of Thailand Director Soraya Homchuen said.

She said that Thailand is also gaining popularity for its diving sites and adventure activities.

The new campaign 'Open to the New Shades of Thailand' aims to pay more attention to unique local experiences and inclusive tourism, reflecting "Thainess" and the Thai people's warmth in welcoming visitors, Santi Chudintra, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific) said.

"Within this, there is a focus on specific customer segments, like gastronomy tourism, luxury, weddings and honeymoons, families, women travellers and Gen Y," he added.

Also, the new campaign 'Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018' has been launched to support the government's national tourism development plan, ensuring that Thailand remains a preferred destination and boosting the average length of stay, expenditure and repeat visit, he further said.