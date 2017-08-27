App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 24, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla's sales head to get $700,000 payout on meeting targets

Elon Musk-run Tesla has been counting on its least pricey electric sedan, Model 3, to become a profitable and high-volume manufacturer of electric cars.

Tesla's sales head to get $700,000 payout on meeting targets

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it would pay $700,000 to its global sales and service president, Jon McNeill, if he met certain targets for 2017.

Elon Musk-run Tesla has been counting on its least pricey electric sedan, Model 3, to become a profitable and high-volume manufacturer of electric cars.

Under his incentive compensation plan, McNeill will receive the amount if he meets vehicle delivery target during the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Tesla said in a filing.

The payout will also take into account operational and financial metrics relating to vehicle service performance, as well as costs and customer satisfaction scores during 2017, the company said. (http://bit.ly/2vpUlqz)

The compensation will be made in cash, stock options or restricted stock units, Tesla said.

Musk had warned earlier this month that Tesla would face months of "manufacturing hell" as it increases production of Model 3.

The company faces a big challenge as it ramps up service for all new cars while continuing to produce its earlier models, Model S and Model X.

tags #electric carmaker #Elon Musk #sales #Tesla #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.