App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 11, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tesla CEO says company to start selling solar roof tiles

Tesla CEO says company to start selling solar roof tiles

Tesla will soon begin selling solar roof tiles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted early today that ordering would begin later in the day.

Musk said the tiles will be sold worldwide. They'll go to US customers first this year and to other countries next year. He gave no other details.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla, which makes electric cars, announced last fall that it would produce the tiles with solar power company SolarCity Corp. Tesla and SolarCity completed a merger in November.

The glass tiles are designed to look like a traditional roof, with options that replicate slate or terracotta tiles.

They contain photovoltaic cells that Tesla says are invisible from the street.

The energy from the tiles can power a home when combined with Tesla's Powerwall energy storage unit.

tags #Elon Musk #solar roof #Tesla #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.