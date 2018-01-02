Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan slams Donald Trump's tweet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan hit out at US President Donald Trump's criticism of Pakistan, pointing that Trump was ignorant of the facts of the war in Afghanistan.



The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

On January 1, Trump's first tweet of the year, raised questions about Pakistan's integrity. He blamed them for giving the US nothing but "lies and deceit"

Khan slammed his claims and said that Trump seems to know nothing about the ongoing Afghan War.

"He knows nothing about history of war against terrorism and briefed by the people who are enemies of Pakistan," Khan told reporters.

Khan said that even though Pakistan is a victim of this war and has "faced destruction," it is still being blamed for supporting the extremists' group in the war zone.