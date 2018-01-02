App
Jan 02, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan slams Donald Trump's tweet

On January 1, Trump blamed Pakistan for giving the US nothing but "lies and deceit".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan hit out at US President Donald Trump's criticism of Pakistan, pointing that Trump was ignorant of the facts of the war in Afghanistan.

On January 1, Trump's first tweet of the year, raised questions about Pakistan's integrity. He blamed them for giving the US nothing but "lies and deceit"

Khan slammed his claims and said that Trump seems to know nothing about the ongoing Afghan War.

"He knows nothing about history of war against terrorism and briefed by the people who are enemies of Pakistan," Khan told reporters.

Khan said that even though Pakistan is a victim of this war and has "faced destruction," it is still being blamed for supporting the extremists' group in the war zone.

