Teen dies after being electrocuted by an Apple iPhone wire

A teenager in Vietnam has died after being electrocuted while charging her iPhone 6. The 14-year-old was found lying unconscious by her parents with the device alongside her.

The victim, Le Thi Xoan was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the staff was unable to revive the girl stated a report that published in The Mirror. The police, who are investigating the case indicated that the tragedy took place after the victim, who had plugged the device for charging on her bed went to sleep.

However, it seems that the girl, while asleep accidentally rolled towards the device and got electrocuted through a tear on the charging cable.

Besides the smartphone, the authorities have also found a charging brick and a cable from the location. It is not yet clear whether the charging cable was an original product from Apple or a cheaper imitation available in the market.

Though Apple has not yet responded to the accident, the tragedy will raise questions about the safety of iPhones, particularly the iPhone 6 variant. The model has already been in the news after reports emerged around the globe about the variant catching fire and exploding.

Most people are pointing at the usage of a cheap counterfeit cable with one person stating that the lack of proper isolation between the input and the output in the counterfeit product may have been the cause for the tragedy.

Earlier in July this year, a woman sued Apple of $75,000 for damages as her iPhone 4s that she bought in 2o14 caught fire.