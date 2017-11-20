App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 20, 2017 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Teen dies after being electrocuted by an Apple iPhone wire

It seems that the girl accidentally rolled towards the device and got electrocuted through a tear on the charging cable while asleep.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A teenager in Vietnam has died after being electrocuted while charging her iPhone 6. The 14-year-old was found lying unconscious by her parents with the device alongside her.

The victim, Le Thi Xoan was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the staff was unable to revive the girl stated a report that published in The Mirror. The police, who are investigating the case indicated that the tragedy took place after the victim, who had plugged the device for charging on her bed went to sleep.

However, it seems that the girl, while asleep accidentally rolled towards the device and got electrocuted through a tear on the charging cable.

Besides the smartphone, the authorities have also found a charging brick and a cable from the location. It is not yet clear whether the charging cable was an original product from Apple or a cheaper imitation available in the market.

related news

Though Apple has not yet responded to the accident, the tragedy will raise questions about the safety of iPhones, particularly the iPhone 6 variant. The model has already been in the news after reports emerged around the globe about the variant catching fire and exploding.

Most people are pointing at the usage of a cheap counterfeit cable with one person stating that the lack of proper isolation between the input and the output in the counterfeit product may have been the cause for the tragedy.

Earlier in July this year, a woman sued Apple of $75,000 for damages as her iPhone 4s that she bought in 2o14 caught fire.

tags #Apple #Apple iPhone 6 #Technology #Vietnam #world

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.