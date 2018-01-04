Taiwan court orders son to pay his mother over Rs 6 crore for raising him

A Taiwanese court has ordered a man to pay his mother the amount she spent for raising him and funding his education. As per the order, the man who is a dentist will have to pay his mother approximately Rs 6.4 crore.

While it is the responsibility of adult offsprings to provide for their elderly parents under Taiwan's civil code, the entire proceeding was unusual as parents rarely sue children for failing to take care of them.

As per a BBC report, the divorced mother, identified only by her surname Luo, signed a contract with her son in 1997, when he was 20 years old, stating that he would pay her 60 percent of his monthly income after finishing his dentistry training.

She had also reportedly made her elder son also sign a similar contract. In all, the contracts stipulated that her sons will have to pay her a portion of their earnings as repayments for the school fees, that amounted to around Rs 11 crore.

While her elder son reached an agreement with her and settled the contract for a smaller amount, the younger son, identified as Chu declined to make the payment. Arguing that he was very young when he signed the agreement, Chu said that the contract should be considered invalid as it was wrong to demand a financial return for raising a child.

Chu also claimed that he had worked in his mother's dental clinic for years after graduating and had helped her make more than the amount he was now ordered to pay her.

However, Taiwan's Supreme Court ruled in the mother's favour and ordered him to pay her along with interest. According to a Supreme Court spokeswoman who was quoted in the report, the judges had made the decision mainly because they thought the contract was valid since the son was an adult when he signed it and was not forced to do so.