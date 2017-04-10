App
Apr 07, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Syria opposition hails US strike, calls for continued action

Syria's opposition National Coalition hailed the US strike on a Syrian military base today, calling for further American action against President Bashar al-Assad's military capabilities.

"The Coalition welcomes the strike and urges Washington to neutralise Assad's ability to carry out air raids," spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told AFP. "We hope for more strikes... and that these are just the beginning.

