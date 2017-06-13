Suspected N Korea drone photographed US missile-defense site
Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a United States missile defense shield in the South.
Seoul's Defense Ministry said today investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone's Sony-made in- built camera.
The ministry says they include 10 photos of US missile launchers and a radar system installed in the southeastern town of Seongju earlier this year. It says the rest are mostly photos of residential areas, farming fields and other less- sensitive areas in the South.