Jun 13, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suspected N Korea drone photographed US missile-defense site

Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a United States missile defense shield in the South.

Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a United States missile defense shield in the South.

Seoul's Defense Ministry said today investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone's Sony-made in- built camera.

The ministry says they include 10 photos of US missile launchers and a radar system installed in the southeastern town of Seongju earlier this year. It says the rest are mostly photos of residential areas, farming fields and other less- sensitive areas in the South.

Drones are a relatively new addition to North Korea's arsenal. In 2014, several other suspected North Korean drones were found south of the border and experts said they were low-tech but could be considered as a potential security threat.

